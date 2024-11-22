Guwahati: Dimapur-Bound Pregnant Woman Kidnapped In Paltan Bazar

GUWAHATI: A woman who was reportedly expecting a child was abducted by two youths on motorcycles from Paltan Bazaar in another dramatic episode. The woman and her husband were travelling from Alipurduar to Dimapur by train when they stopped in Guwahati for meals.

Last night the woman and her husband had reached the Guwahati Railway Station. Getting off the first train, the husband-wife team went to one of the hotels near Paltan Bazaar Police Station for dinner given that they had a connecting train to Dimapur.

According to reports, the two youths kidnapped the woman when the husband left to get their bags after instructing her to wait by the autorickshaw shop. A complaint had been filed at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station by the woman's husband.