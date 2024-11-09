Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Two for Involvement in Interstate Car Theft Racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police apprehended two individuals named Debojit Bhattacharya and Suleman Ali, accused of running an extensive interstate car theft racket. The duo allegedly rented vehicles under false pretences, reported them stolen, and sold them illegally in other states.

Their criminal history dates back to 2016, with over 10 cases registered against them. Police urged vehicle owners to be cautious when renting out their vehicles and report suspicious activity.

According to sources, the duo was engaged in a sophisticated scam that involved renting vehicles from owners under false pretenses. To gain the trust of unsuspecting car owners, they included a third-party signature in the rental agreement. Once they secured possession of the vehicles, they would falsely report them as stolen and smuggle them to other states for illegal sale.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

