Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Two with heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station carried out a search operation at Lakhimi Path Tiniali near Rajdhani Masjid of Guwahati and apprehended two individuals identified as Raful Ali, aged 28, from Pathsala, and Saddam Hussain, aged 32, from Sipajhar.

During the operation, the police recovered 11 grams of heroin and seized a white Toyota Innova bearing registration number AS01GH5480 from their possession. Both individuals were taken into custody.

The seized contraband and vehicle were brought to the police station for further verification and legal procedures.

Also Read: Potholes turn Guwahati roads into danger zones