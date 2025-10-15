Assam: Sipajhar mourns the untimely death of ANM Nizara Bora

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: People of the Sipajhar area, with heavy hearts, mourned the untimely demise of Nizara Bora (56 years), a resident of Sipajhar, who passed away on Monday morning.

Nizara Bora served as a dedicated ANM at the Dhekipara sub-centre under Sipajhar Community Health Center, where her compassionate care and skill as a nurse touched countless lives, earning her deep admiration in the community. She leaves behind her husband, two cherished daughters, and her only son. Her untimely departure has left a profound sense of sorrow and loss in Sipajhar, where she will be deeply missed. A large number of mourners and relatives attended her funeral at her village.

Also Read: Digboi mourns: Zubeen Garg’s 20-ft statue draws huge gathering

Also Watch: