Guwahati: Doctor Suspended After Facing Charges Of Harassment On Female Students

GUWAHATI: In a shameful act, a doctor has been leveled with serious allegations of physical harassment on two female students, as per reports on Thursday.
The severe charges made against the doctor employed at the J.N Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital located in the Panjabari locality of Guwahati has led to his suspension.
The suspended doctor has been identified as Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon Medicine at the aforementioned hospital.
Two students pursuing their medical education at the homeopathic medical college had accused Dr. Choudhury of harassing them and the duo had also filed a complaint in this regard.
Swift action ensued as a show cause notice was served to the doctor for this horrible act that he is accused of. However, the doctor has not been able to prove his innocence so far by providing compelling evidence.
As per the orders issued by the Medical education department, the accused doctor has been placed under suspension with immediate effect as a result of the gross misconduct committed by him.
"Therefore, in view of the aforementioned gross misconduct committed by Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine, SJN Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, is placed under suspension with immediate effect pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings," the suspension letter read.
"During the period of suspension, Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine, SJN Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital will be paid subsistence allowance as per rule, and he is barred from carrying out private practice or any other employment, business, profession or vocation as stipulated in F.R.53(2), until further orders," the letter added.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this year, a doctor was arrested in Lakhimpur district for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, who sought the job of a nurse at his hospital.
According to a police source, the accused was apprehended following the woman’s ordeal. The doctor had been identified as Arup Dutta, a gynecologist and the proprietor of the Avaneesh Hospital & Research Center, located at North Lakhimpur town.
The arrest was carried out in response to the woman’s decision to file a police complaint detailing allegations of molestation and attempted rape.
