Guwahati: Doctor Suspended After Facing Charges Of Harassment On Female Students

GUWAHATI: In a shameful act, a doctor has been leveled with serious allegations of physical harassment on two female students, as per reports on Thursday.

The severe charges made against the doctor employed at the J.N Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital located in the Panjabari locality of Guwahati has led to his suspension.

The suspended doctor has been identified as Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon Medicine at the aforementioned hospital.

Two students pursuing their medical education at the homeopathic medical college had accused Dr. Choudhury of harassing them and the duo had also filed a complaint in this regard.