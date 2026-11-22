GUWAHATI: Marwari Hospitals organised a fire safety and disaster preparedness mock drill on Saturday in collaboration with the Pandu Fire and Emergency Services and the Civil Defence Department, Government of Assam.

Hospital staff actively participated in the exercise, which was conducted on the hospital premises to raise awareness and assess preparedness for emergencies such as fires and earthquakes.

The Civil Defence team included Assistant Deputy Controller (Senior) Dipak Medhi and Deputy Controller Jaleshwar Deka. Representatives of the Pandu Fire and Emergency Services included Station Officer Pulin Chandra Roy, L/FM Ashini Kumar Rabha, Firemen Shahidul Islam Khan and Afridi Islam, Emergency Responder Biki Roy and driver Jiten Rabha.

Marwari Hospitals' Security Head and Fire Safety Officer Jayanta Saikia, Director of Administrative Excellence Rohit Upadhayay and Dean and Director of Clinical Excellence Dr J P Sarma were also present.

Medhi described the exercise as a good initiative and stressed the need to conduct such drills periodically at different locations. He said participants had taken the exercise seriously, although a few mistakes were observed.

Saikia said a mock drill could take only three minutes but had to be conducted safely with all necessary precautions. He described the exercise as one of the best conducted at the hospital.

Upadhayay said the exercise would help staff prepare for emergencies both professionally and personally. Dr Sarma said it was among the best drills conducted at the hospital in the past five years, praising the seriousness shown by participants. The Fire and Emergency Services and Civil Defence teams appreciated the staff's performance and said it was better than in previous years, a press release said.

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