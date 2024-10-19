Guwahati: ED Summons Tamannaah Bhatia Again for Questioning on November 5 Over Online Gaming App Promotion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The ED (Enforcement Directorate) office, Guwahati, called Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia to appear before it on November 5, 2024 again. The Bollywood actress arrived at the ED office here on October 17 when she was grilled in connection to the promotion of an online gaming app, sources said. The popular actress was accompanied by her mother to the city from Mumbai.

Yesterday the actress was reportedly questioned at the ED office in the Christian Basti area of the city from 1.00 PM.

This isn't the first time the actress faced such questioning by the ED. She was summoned by the Maharashtra ED for questioning multiple times in the past, reports indicate.

Also Read: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to represent India at swearing-in of Indonesian President

Also Watch: