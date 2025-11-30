Guwahati: Elderly man dies as massive fire guts house in Hengarabari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An elderly man died after a massive fire broke out at a rented residence in Guwahati’s Hengarabari area on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM and engulfed the house within minutes. The deceased was identified as Dharmeshwar Bania, aged between 89 and 98 according to varying reports. He was staying with his daughter and her two children, though they were not present at the time of the incident. The house was reportedly locked from the outside due to his advanced age. Neighbours said the fire spread with alarming speed, leaving little chance for evacuation. By the time local residents and a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot, the blaze had already intensified. Firefighters managed to douse the flames, but not before two motorcycles and a four-wheeler parked on the premises were completely gutted. Household items worth nearly Rs 1 lakh were also destroyed in the fire.

