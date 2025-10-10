Guwahati: Elderly man killed in family feud

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A violent family dispute over a narrow 4-footpath in Satgaon, Puberun Nagar, turned fatal on Wednesday when 78-year-old Suraj Rai was brutally attacked and killed by a group of six assailants.

According to police reports, the conflict arose between the Suraj Rai and Kunta Rai families, both of whom had retired from service at the Narengi military camp and settled in Puberun Nagar. It needed to be mentioned that Suraj and Kunta Rai were brothers. An argument erupted when Suraj Rai’s son attempted to ride his scooter along the path. A water tank obstructing the way led him to request its removal from Kunta Rai, a member of the rival family, who refused and claimed the route belonged to them. The confrontation escalated as verbal abuse was exchanged, and Kunta Rai and his family members became physically aggressive.

A mob of six, led by Kunta Rai, attacked Suraj Ray with bamboo sticks, leaving him unconscious on the road. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint with Satgaon Police Station.

Police immediately launched an investigation and apprehended five of the six accused at the CDA field in Birkuchi. Those arrested include Kunta Rai (65), Mukesh Kumar Rai (35), Sunita Devi (35), Kajal Kumari (25), and a 16-year-old boy. One accused, Rajesh Kumar, remains at large after reportedly evading police by throwing dust in their eyes. Authorities have confirmed that efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

ADCP Shambhavi Mishra stated that the murder stemmed from a long-standing dispute between the two families over the road and assured that justice would be served. The investigation is continuing to determine further details surrounding the attack.

Also Read: Assam: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Karbi Anglong