Assam: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Karbi Anglong

BOKAKHAT: A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Merabheti, located along the border of Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts under the Chokihola Police Station in Karbi Anglong. A man named Mrinal Das lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant while he had gone to bathe in the Kaliyani River. Although the area is known as a roaming ground for wild elephants, there has been a lack of patrolling by the Forest Department. Allegations have surfaced that instead of focusing on the protection of forest resources, officials of the Chokihola Forest Range are more engaged in collusion with illegal stone and sand suppliers.

