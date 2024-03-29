Guwahati: Elderly Woman Killed After Getting Run Over By Train In Chandrapur

GUWAHATI: A horrific incident has occurred in Chandrapur located on the outskirts of Guwahati, wherein, a woman in her 60s was hit by a speeding train near the Thakurkuchi railway station on Friday.

The impact of the tragic collision was so fatal that it ended up costing her life instantly.

The miserable accident, which killed her on the spot, unfolded when the elderly woman was returning home from the fields after grazing her livestock.

The victim has been identified as Arunabala Kalita and she happens to be a resident of Tatimara village situated in the vicinity of Chandrapur.