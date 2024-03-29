Guwahati: Elderly Woman Killed After Getting Run Over By Train In Chandrapur

GUWAHATI: A horrific incident has occurred in Chandrapur located on the outskirts of Guwahati, wherein, a woman in her 60s was hit by a speeding train near the Thakurkuchi railway station on Friday.
The impact of the tragic collision was so fatal that it ended up costing her life instantly.
The miserable accident, which killed her on the spot, unfolded when the elderly woman was returning home from the fields after grazing her livestock.
The victim has been identified as Arunabala Kalita and she happens to be a resident of Tatimara village situated in the vicinity of Chandrapur.
The local authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this accident.
This unfortunate incident has once again sparked serious concerns regarding safety measures along the railway tracks, especially when it comes to railway crossing.
Local residents have urged the authorities to take necessary steps in order to prevent such accidents from taking place in the future.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place earlier this month, an adult wild elephant met a tragic end to his life after getting hit by a speeding train in Assam's Lakhimpur.
According to officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the horrific incident unfolded when the elephant was rammed over by the Rangiya-Murkongselek Passenger train near Gogamukh area of Lakhimpur district.
The accident inflicted severe injuries to the elephant and the forest officials tried their level best to rescue the giant creature by providing medical assistance. However, their efforts went in vain as the elephant eventually succumbed to its injuries within a few hours.
Recalling the unfortunate scene, eyewitnesses stated that a herd of elephants was crossing the railway track when the train crossed the area.
The deceased elephant was dragged for almost a kilometre before the train stopped, a report on Hindustan Times quoted onlookers as saying.