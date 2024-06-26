Guwahati: Elephant Creates Ruckus Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later
GUWAHATI: The Dispur area of Guwahati saw an unwelcomed visitor as an elephant created a ruckus near Janata Bhawan on the morning of June 26.
Chaos ensued as the situation spiraled out of control so much so that the irate elephant inflicted damages to several vehicles that were parked there.
As per reports, the tusker was left roaming without its mahout for a long time of period, as a result of which, the mammoth creature got furious and created a mayhem.
Officials of the forest department were immediately called in to tame the elephant and bring the situation under control.
Their relentless efforts finally paid off as they finally succeeded in tranquilizing the elephant after several attempts.
The elephant, reportedly adopted, apparently got nervous with the unfamiliar faces surrounding him who were attempting to calm him down.
Fortunately, the elephant did not harm anyone as no injuries or casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ravi Deori, an orphan hailing from Morigaon district, was trampled to death at Kondali area under Kathiatoli forest range by a herd of wild elephants.
The orphan had been staying at Rangolu-based Water Fly orphanage, run by Gram Vikas Parishad, a leading NGO of the district for long.
The body of the deceased orphan was recovered by local police as well as forest personnel from Kathiatoli forest range and was sent to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy.
In another similar incident that unfolded earlier last month, Jitendra Mandal, a resident of Ambagan Tubuki Jaroni village near Laokhuwa wildlife sanctuary, was killed by a herd of wild elephants in the wee hours.
Sources claimed that the herd of the wild elephants entered into his agricultural farm in search of food from Laokhuwa wildlife sanctuary.
The victim went to work at his agro farm near his village in the wee hours but suddenly he was confronted by the wild beasts inside his agro farm, leading to his death.