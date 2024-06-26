Guwahati: Elephant Creates Ruckus Near Janata Bhawan; Tranquilized Later

GUWAHATI: The Dispur area of Guwahati saw an unwelcomed visitor as an elephant created a ruckus near Janata Bhawan on the morning of June 26.

Chaos ensued as the situation spiraled out of control so much so that the irate elephant inflicted damages to several vehicles that were parked there.

As per reports, the tusker was left roaming without its mahout for a long time of period, as a result of which, the mammoth creature got furious and created a mayhem.

Officials of the forest department were immediately called in to tame the elephant and bring the situation under control.