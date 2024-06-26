Assam: Gaon Panchayat Secretary Shot Dead In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: In a spine-chilling incident, a Gaon Panchayat secretary was shot dead by armed miscreants in Assam's Bongaigaon on Wednesday while he was returning home from work.
As per reports, the secretary of Chipansila village falling under the Bongaigaon subdivision was the target of the unidentified shooters. The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanta Das.
The shocking incident unfolded when he had stopped his car at a tea stall in the Kashidoba village. Tragedy struck when the assailants suddenly appeared before him on a two-wheeler and fired from point-blank range which resulted in his instant death.
The Bongaigaon district commissioner Nabadeep Pathak along with the local police have arrived at the spot in the aftermath of this heinous crime.
This incident has shaken the local community to its core and has raised concerns regarding the safety and well-being of its residents.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, two suspected poachers were shot dead near Saraihagi forest beat in Lawkhowa wildlife sanctuary on Friday.
The deceased poachers were brought to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for autopsy, sources said. According to sources, the deceased suspected poachers had been identified as Jalil Uddin and his brother Samir Uddin of Juria Dhing Bori Chapori area.
Two poachers who entered into the sanctuary with a plan to poach wildlife, were killed in firing resorted by forest protection force on Friday night and the mortal remains of the suspected poachers were brought to Nagaon Civil Hospital at night for autopsy.
However, the locals claimed that both brothers Jalil Uddin and Samir Uddin went to Roumari beel only for fishing and when they confronted the forest personnel, the forest personnel fired at them, resulting in their death on the spot.
