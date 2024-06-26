Assam: Gaon Panchayat Secretary Shot Dead In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: In a spine-chilling incident, a Gaon Panchayat secretary was shot dead by armed miscreants in Assam's Bongaigaon on Wednesday while he was returning home from work.

As per reports, the secretary of Chipansila village falling under the Bongaigaon subdivision was the target of the unidentified shooters. The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanta Das.

The shocking incident unfolded when he had stopped his car at a tea stall in the Kashidoba village. Tragedy struck when the assailants suddenly appeared before him on a two-wheeler and fired from point-blank range which resulted in his instant death.