Guwahati: Seaplane Makes Historic Landing on Brahmaputra at Pandu Ghat, Boosting Assam’s Tourism

Guwahati: In a significant milestone for Assam's tourism sector, a seaplane successfully landed on the waters of the Brahmaputra at Pandu Ghat today after taking off from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport. The test flight marks the first time a seaplane has touched down on Assam's waters, paving the way for potential commercial services in the future.

The test flight was part of a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland to explore the feasibility of seaplane services in the region.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who participated in the test flight, was joined by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, officials from the Tourism and Transport Department, and representatives from De Havilland.

Expressing his excitement, Tourism Minister Mallbaruah said, "It's a historic day for Assam and the tourism scenario of the state since it's for the first time that a seaplane has landed anywhere in the state. We hope to begin commercial services very soon. Once services are launched to Guwahati and other parts of the State, it will augment the tourism potential the State has."

The initiative aims to boost connectivity and tourism, with plans to expand seaplane services across Assam to unlock the state's rich natural beauty for visitors.

