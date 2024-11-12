Assam: Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf Trapped In Tea Estate Pit In Rangapara

RANGAPARA: An elephant calf, estimated to be five to six months old, got trapped in a pit in section 28 of the Sonajuli Dholakua tea estate in Rangapara, Assam.

The incident occurred early in the morning on November 12 when a herd of about 50 elephants was passing through the estate on their routine search for food.

The witness reported that the mother of the calf, despite her repeated attempts, was unable to free her young one from the narrow pit.

The sight of the struggling calf and its concerned mother drew attention, prompting immediate action from the estate workers.