Guwahati: Employees, Investors Of DB Stock Broking Summoned As Probe Into Rs 7,000 Crore Scam Intensifies

GUWAHATI: Employees and investors associated with DB Stock Broking have been summoned for questioning at the Paltan Bazar police station today as investigators intensify their probe into the alleged Rs 7,000 crore financial scam masterminded by Dipankar Barman, the firm’s chief.

This happens to be the second time that the employees of DB Stock Broking are being interrogated, having previously appeared at the Paltan Bazar station, where they were allowed to leave after preliminary inquiries.

Investigators look to dig deeper into Barman’s notorious trading practices, particularly his alleged misuse of public funds for high-risk trades.