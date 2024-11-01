Guwahati: Employees, Investors Of DB Stock Broking Summoned As Probe Into Rs 7,000 Crore Scam Intensifies

GUWAHATI: Employees and investors associated with DB Stock Broking have been summoned for questioning at the Paltan Bazar police station today as investigators intensify their probe into the alleged Rs 7,000 crore financial scam masterminded by Dipankar Barman, the firm’s chief.
This happens to be the second time that the employees of DB Stock Broking are being interrogated, having previously appeared at the Paltan Bazar station, where they were allowed to leave after preliminary inquiries.
Investigators look to dig deeper into Barman’s notorious trading practices, particularly his alleged misuse of public funds for high-risk trades.
The case, registered as case number 374/24, not only targets Barman but also implicates his employees, who may hold incriminating information about the firm’s trading practices and Barman’s handling of investments.
Meanwhile, investors who entrusted their funds to DB Stock Broking are required to attend today’s inquiry at the Paltan Bazar police station as well.
Currently, Barman remains in custody at the Panbazar police station, where police are expected to scrutinize his transaction methods and the details of the financial investments involved.
Barman’s arrest followed months of evasion, resulting in a high-security handover after his detention in Goa on October 27.
Earlier this week, Barman arrived at Guwahati's LGBI Airport under a heavy police presence, and they immediately took him to Panbazar police station for a thorough interrogation.
