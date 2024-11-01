Assam: Elephant Safari Re-opens in Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park today re-opened its much-awaited Elephant Safari, where visitors will be able to explore the stunning landscapes and rich wildlife of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The exciting new adventure includes routes through the scenic Kohra and Bagri forest areas, offering an up-close experience with the park's diverse flora and fauna.

Accompanying the Elephant Safari's inauguration was the Hasti Puja, a ritual similar to worshiping an elephant - in Indian culture, most important around the wildlife which follows up conservation and, of course, their role within the ecosystem.

Tourists can now take guided safaris, an adventure option to see the famous one-horned rhinoceros of Kaziranga and a wide variety of wildlife, including elephants, tigers, and various bird species. Safaris are educational, adventurous, and full of experience for nature lovers and adventurers.

With the Elephant Safari, Kaziranga National Park further develops its products in order to be able to contribute to responsible tourism and develop a closer relationship with nature and conservation. This new adventure can be added to the plans of any traveler seeking a unique journey into the depths of nature.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has been declared open for visitors from 2 October, 2024. It had previously conducted a successful forenoon opening ceremony at the Western Range, Bagori, in the presence of guests like MPs and state ministers.

The event commenced with a traditional puja, blessing the park and marking the onset of the safari season. On this occasion, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s presentation of an Animal Rescue Vehicle further strengthened the ongoing work of the park in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

These efforts will enable more wildlife enthusiasts and tourists to view the outstanding animals of the park-the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, tiger, elephant, and many bird species. The new activities are to include hiking, trekking, and bird trails that will give an even closer experience with the park's natural beauties, making it attractive to many visitors in the park.