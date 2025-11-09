Bongaigaon: Police arrests two with ganja and heroin in separate train raids

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: GRP New Bongaigaon conducted two successful anti-narcotics operations recently, arresting two individuals and seizing ganja and heroin from train passengers.

In the first operation, a team led by SI (UB) Sanjib Choudhury intercepted a passenger from the Tripura Sundari Express (Train No. 14619) around 9:17 AM. The suspect, identified as Pramod Kumar Yadav (28) of Samastipur, Bihar, was found carrying 17.09 kg of ganja in two packets hidden in a backpack.

In a separate operation later in the day, police acted on a tip-off and searched the general coach of the Aronai Express (Train No. 12508) at around 1:24 PM. The team apprehended Mahammad Kaif (20) of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered 57 grams of suspected heroin concealed in five soap cases.

Both individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Basistha Police arrest accused in connection with two pending court cases