Darrang judicial court employee arrested for forging colleague’s signature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The arrest of an assistant of District and Sessions Judge Court, Darrang, for forging a colleague’s signature has created sensation here. According to information, Rekibuddin Ali Ahmed, the accused junior assistant, had been secretly issuing Form-50, meaning a no litigation certificate, in exchange for large sums of money from applicants.

Although this Form-50, necessary for land purchase-sale, bank loans, etc., must be obtained from the Sirastadar and senior assistant of three different branches, in this case, Rekibuddin had become the all-powerful authority. Moreover, for this malicious intent, Rekibuddin had even made his own seal stamp. Using this fake seal, he himself affixed the forged signatures of all three officers on Form-50 and had been taking money from applicants. When information about such forgery came to light a few days ago, an assistant from the court itself named Topendra Saharia filed an FIR on Tuesday. Based on this FIR, Mangaldai police registered a case and arrested Rekibuddin from the court in the evening. As of the time of filing this news, the police continue with the interrogation.

