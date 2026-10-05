Guwahati: Fancy Bazar feels festive, but footfall no longer what it used to be

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The festive spirit has begun to take over Fancy Bazar, one of Guwahati’s busiest commercial hubs, with Durga Puja just days away and shoppers already stepping out to purchase clothes, gifts and other essentials. Yet, beneath the festive buzz, traders say the market is witnessing a significant change in shopping habits, with the once-unavoidable festival crowds gradually giving way to online purchases.

There was a time when navigating through Fancy Bazar during the festive season was itself a challenge, as huge crowds would fill the market lanes and shoppers would queue up outside stores. The scene, however, has changed considerably over the years.

With the rise of online shopping platforms, consumers can now browse, compare and purchase products without stepping out of their homes. Shopkeepers say the trend has become particularly visible ahead of major festivals, when e-commerce platforms roll out aggressive discounts and promotional campaigns.

“Earlier, people would come to the market even if they had to spend hours shopping. Now, many prefer to sit at home and get everything delivered. The online apps offer discounts, and with Big Billion Days and several other sales lined up before Puja, customers are naturally attracted to them,” a shopkeeper said.

Another trader said changing lifestyles and the value people place on time had also affected traditional markets.

“Things are changing. People do not want to come and spend hours in traffic and crowds. They want convenience. If they can get what they need while sitting at home, many prefer that option,” he said.

For long-time traders, the transformation is more than a temporary dip in footfall. A shop owner who has been doing business in Fancy Bazar since 2004 said the market had changed dramatically. “Since 2004, I have seen a lot of change. The way people shop today is completely different. For shopkeepers like us, surviving has become increasingly difficult,” he said.

Despite the changing landscape, Fancy Bazar continues to witness shoppers ahead of Durga Puja. For traditional traders, however, the festive season now carries a mixed emotion — the joy of Puja remains, but the fear of losing the old-fashioned market crowd is becoming increasingly real.

Also Read: Assam: Employees’ bodies demand OPS restoration, DA release