Guwahati Felicitation Programme Honours Everest Expedition, Environmental Conservation and Youth Training Achievements

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special meeting and felicitation programme was held in Guwahati on Tuesday to recognize achievements in adventure activities, environmental conservation and youth training initiatives.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Justice Rajesh Mazumdar, Justice Manjit Bhuyan, retired IAS officer Dhruva Hazarika, Sports and Youth Welfare Director Ankur Bharali, former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and former Tripura Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey.

The programme recognised members of an Everest expedition team, who shared experiences from their journey. Organizers also felicitated producer Jayanta Goswami for the Everest expedition documentary, Arohan, which was screened during the event.

The programme also honoured the Gibbon Sanctuary Conservation Team and distributed certificates to participants of various adventure training programmes and expeditions.

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