Nalbari: Felicitation volume unveiled in honour of educationist Bibha Bujarbarua

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NALBARI: A felicitation volume in honour of noted educationist, litterateur, and founder Principal of Little Flowers’ School, Nalbari, Bibha Bujarbarua, was formally unveiled in Nalbari on Sunday.

The programme, organized by the Nalbari District Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, was held as a special tribute to Bujarbarua’s lifelong contribution to education, literature, values, and social service. The felicitation volume brings together writings, memoirs, and reflections from family members, colleagues, former students, well-wishers, and members of the literary community.

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