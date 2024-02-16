Guwahati Municipal Corporation fines traders for lacking trade licenses

Staff Reporter,

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has fined two business establishments and a businessman in Guwahati city for failing to obtain the necessary trade license to carry out the businesses. The operation was carried out on Wednesday.

AD Service Centre on N C Road was fined Rs 40,000 for not having a trade license for selling two-wheelers. A R Steel Trading on Lokhra Road was fined for not having an appropriate trade license while Madan Lal Pareek was fined for operating two businesses on Lokhra Road with one trade licence.

