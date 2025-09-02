Guwahati: FIR lodged against BJP leaders for attack on Rajiv Bhawan

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today lodged an FIR at Bhangagarh Police Station against a section of BJP workers for vandalizing the properties of the APCC headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan.

In the complaint signed by APCC administrative general secretary Pradyut Bhuyan, details of the incident, along with video footage and eyewitness accounts of the vandalism carried out by some BJP leaders and workers in front of Rajiv Bhawan, were submitted.

According to the FIR, on August 31 at around 1 pm, a group of BJP workers, coming from the direction of Bhangagarh, broke through police barricades and illegally destroyed large Congress hoardings right in front of the police. They even clashed with police officers, leaving black stains on their khaki uniforms.

Based on the video evidence, the APCC filed the FIR under Sections 91, 191, 192, 131, 132, 324, 329, and 351 of the Indian Justice Code against BJP leaders Ratna Singh, Rupam Goswami, Juri Sharma Bordoloi, Gunjan Barman, Ranjiv Sharma, Niharrendra Sharma, Purabi Roy, and Siddhanku Ankur Barua.

In a statement, APCC general secretary Pradyut Bhuyan said that alongside Rajiv Bhawan, BJP also attacked district Congress offices in Sonitpur and Nagaon. He clarified that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never made any derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister’s mother, and the false allegations were based on a statement made 16 minutes after Rahul Gandhi had already left the meeting venue, by BJP Minority Morcha worker Mohammed Rizvi, who has since been arrested by Bihar police.

Challenging BJP leaders, Bhuyan said if they had any evidence that Rahul Gandhi made such comments, they should make it public instead of spreading misinformation and resorting to violence. He added that attacking political party offices instead of engaging in democratic protest is a threat to democracy itself. Bhuyan noted that this “unholy tradition” started by the BJP will be remembered in history in dark letters.

Senior Congress leaders including Mohan Basumatary, Mehdi Alam Bora, Bedabrata Bora, Rupak Das, spokesperson Upendra Rajnath, Saijuddin Ahmed, Anowar Hussain, and Mostaq Golam Usmani were present when the FIR was lodged at Bhanga­garh Police Station.

