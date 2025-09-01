Bengali Youth Students Federation declares anti-BJP stand ahead of BTC polls

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In the run-up to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, the Bengali Youth Students Federation (BYSF) has taken a firm anti-BJP stand, declaring its decision to boycott the saffron party. Even before the BJP’s candidate list has been announced, the organization has issued a strong warning of not only boycotting the BJP but also abstaining from voting.

Addressing a press meet at Dimakuchi on Sunday, the Federation alleged that the BJP government had betrayed the Hindu Bengali community by making false promises on the D-Voter issue. The Assam government had recently issued a notification promising to resolve the D-Voter problems faced by Hindu Bengalis. However, within a week, the government allegedly backtracked, drawing widespread anger.

The federation accused the state of indulging in deception, stating that the Hindu Bengalis had faced extreme betrayal in the name of solving the D-Voter issue. “It is most unfortunate that despite being children of the same country, the government continues to view Hindu Bengalis through the lens of suspicion,” said Bapan Banik, Vice-President of the BYSF BTR Zonal Committee. He further warned that the BJP would inevitably face the consequences of such betrayal.

Highlighting the contrast, the federation pointed out that while the state government extended sympathy and recognition towards communities such as the Koch-Rajbongshis and the Gorkhas, it treated Hindu Bengalis like foreigners. “This discriminatory attitude can never be tolerated,” the press meet asserted.

The federation made its stand clear that in the upcoming BTC election, the Bengali community, under the leadership of the BYSF, would boycott the BJP and ensure a political backlash against the ruling party.

