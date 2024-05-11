Guwahati: Fire Erupts At Restaurant Inflicting Damages Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs

GUWAHATI: In a devastating incident, a major fire erupted at a restaurant located in the Nayanpur area of Guwahati in the wee hours of Saturday causing severe damages to the business establishment.

As per initial reports, the massive flames, which inflicted financial losses to the tune of more than Rs 10 lakhs, engulfed due to an electric short circuit.

However, a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire is expected to uncover more details regarding it.

Tragedy struck today when the fire broke out in The Stayfit Kitchen's Nayanpur outlet which is located at the ground floor of Kamini Nivas complex.