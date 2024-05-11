Guwahati: Fire Erupts At Restaurant Inflicting Damages Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs

GUWAHATI: In a devastating incident, a major fire erupted at a restaurant located in the Nayanpur area of Guwahati in the wee hours of Saturday causing severe damages to the business establishment.
As per initial reports, the massive flames, which inflicted financial losses to the tune of more than Rs 10 lakhs, engulfed due to an electric short circuit.
However, a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire is expected to uncover more details regarding it.
Tragedy struck today when the fire broke out in The Stayfit Kitchen's Nayanpur outlet which is located at the ground floor of Kamini Nivas complex.
As per reports, it has been estimated that the losses incurred as a result of the fire is somewhere between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs.
According to the information available, the apartment complex where the fire erupted at the restaurant housed a total of 12 families.
The devastating flames was prevented from spreading further as the locals took timely action to contain it.
The fire and emergency services were apprised about this incident, following which, they arrived at the scene in order to take stock of the situation and extinguish the flames.
Meanwhile, a massive fire ravaged Pub Sahan Rangia region etching a path of destruction and sorrow. The incident unfurled in the early hours of Thursday. Numerous residences were swallowed by the flames. Lives and aspirations were shattered within fleeting moments.
Fire is postulated to have sparked from home of Sahnur Ali. It spread swiftly, greedily devouring everything in its path. Local inhabitants tried to subdue the raging monster using sand and water. Their noble efforts were in vain.
Within moments, this fiery monster reduced three rooms of the Ali household to rubble. This was sobering evidence of the ruthless potency of the blaze.
A newly wed pair bore the brunt of the catastrophe. They lost their treasured belongings. Furniture and jewelry were reduced to mere ashes.
ALSO READ: Guwahati Court Sentences Businessman to 7 Years in Jail for 2010 Chandmari Rape Case
ALSO WATCH: