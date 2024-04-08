Guwahati: Fire Erupts Near Meat Shop In Silpukhuri; Water Pipe Burst Worsens Situation

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out near Ali Meat Shop on Navagraha Road in Guwahati's Silpukhuri locality on Monday. But, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After receiving information about this incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot and quickly deployed resources to extinguish the flames.

However, smokes billowing from the fire swiftly encompassed the entire vicinity, raising serious concerns among locals and passersby.