Guwahati: Fire Erupts Near Meat Shop In Silpukhuri; Water Pipe Burst Worsens Situation

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a fire broke out near Ali Meat Shop on Navagraha Road in Guwahati's Silpukhuri locality on Monday. But, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
After receiving information about this incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot and quickly deployed resources to extinguish the flames.
However, smokes billowing from the fire swiftly encompassed the entire vicinity, raising serious concerns among locals and passersby.
In the aftermath of this incident, a water pipe reportedly burst in the same area, adding to the misery of the distressed residents and taking a toll on them.
According to reports, the bursting of the water pipe, just moments after the fire erupted, led to the inundation of the area, thereby aggravating the difficulties faced by residents.
Annoyed by the recurring problems plaguing the area, locals have alleged the authorities of the concerned department of failing to resolve the impending issues, accusing them of not taking adequate measures to bring about a long-term solution to the problems.
Incidents of fire and water pipe burst, happening more often than not, have left residents calling for swift action and preventive measures in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the locals in the area.
Meanwhile, a similar incident of fire took place at the Lalmati locality of the city after 12 a.m. on Friday. According to sources, the incident took place in a godown near the Lalmati Durga Mandir.
Fire and emergency services personnel were pressed into service, and the flames were doused by three fire engines. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident was yet to be determined.
