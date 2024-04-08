Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Leader Atishi Arrives In Dibrugarh For Poll Campaign

DIBRUGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena landed in Dibrugarh today to campaign for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be conducted on April 19.
During her visit, Atishi's itinerary will include holding a roadshow scheduled to commence from 12 noon in Duliajan on April 8, wherein, she will voice her support for Manoj Dhanowar, the AAP candidate from Dibrugarh.
Thereafter, the AAP leader is expected to participate in a bike rally to be held at Margherita and she will also hold another roadshow in Tinsukia on April 9th.
The Delhi Minister will start the next day by actively advocating for AAP candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya in Sonitpur, thereby demonstrating her strong commitment to advancing the AAP's broader electoral endeavors beyond Dibrugarh.
These outreach efforts are part of AAP's attempts to expand their footprints in Assam and reach out and appeal to the maximum number of electorates possible in order to carve out their own support base in a place where their presence is limited.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had issued statements holding the leadership of the Opposition Unity Forum accountable for any favorable outcomes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming elections.
AAP state president Bhaven Choudhary, speaking from the party's office in Biswanath, emphasized the Forum's failure to field a candidate, potentially aiding the BJP's electoral prospects.
Choudhary expressed disappointment over the absence of a consensus among opposition parties and reiterated that the responsibility to prevent BJP's ascendancy isn't solely AAP's burden.
He underscored the necessity for collective efforts from all opposition factions to thwart BJP's ambitions in the state.
Moreover, Choudhary drew a distinction between AAP's electoral strategy and that of traditional political parties, emphasizing AAP's focus on serving the people rather than engaging in partisan politics.
He stressed that AAP's mission transcends mere electoral victories and aims at addressing the welfare of the populace.