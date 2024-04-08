Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Leader Atishi Arrives In Dibrugarh For Poll Campaign

DIBRUGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena landed in Dibrugarh today to campaign for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be conducted on April 19.

During her visit, Atishi's itinerary will include holding a roadshow scheduled to commence from 12 noon in Duliajan on April 8, wherein, she will voice her support for Manoj Dhanowar, the AAP candidate from Dibrugarh.

Thereafter, the AAP leader is expected to participate in a bike rally to be held at Margherita and she will also hold another roadshow in Tinsukia on April 9th.