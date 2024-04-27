Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi; Criticizes Congress Manifesto

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has aimed a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the midst of the election season.

The Assam CM unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress leader by saying that Rahul Gandhi is not fit to become the Prime Minister of India.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's position, CM Sarma took a jibe by saying that Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for Pappu.