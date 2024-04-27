Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi; Criticizes Congress Manifesto

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has aimed a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the midst of the election season.
The Assam CM unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress leader by saying that Rahul Gandhi is not fit to become the Prime Minister of India.
When asked about Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's position, CM Sarma took a jibe by saying that Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for Pappu.
Sarma went on to slam the election manifesto released by the Congress Party, accusing it to be more aligned with the interests of Pakistan than India.
Furthermore, he lashed out at the Grand Old Party by accusing it of preparing in a way that they can win an election in Pakistan.
"We have come to the conclusion that this manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India after thoroughly examining it," the Assam CM remarked.
Intensifying his Congress bashing, Sarma claimed that his former party has drafted a manifesto that will snatch resources from the common people, adding that the economy of this country will be destroyed if the Congress comes back to power.
In addition to it, he claimed that the BJP has interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most correct way and further challenged his fierce rivals to come for a public debate to show that this manifesto is nothing but appeasement.
Notably, the Congress party released its 'Nyay Patr' (election manifesto) for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 5.
Sarma's contentious remarks came after Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress's manifesto talks about taking "the gold of mothers and sisters" and distributing that wealth.
Meanwhile, responding to these controversial comments made by the PM, the Congress categorically stated that the PM is trying to polarize the election by creating a communal narrative.
The Grand Old Party accused PM Modi of gross violations of the election code of conduct and shamed him by saying that the PM is not upholding the dignity of his chair, adding that this type of hate-mongering comments is not expected from a PM.
