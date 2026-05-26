Two Alleged Thieves Caught Red-Handed by Locals in Bokakhat Town

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Locals in the heart of Bokakhat town apprehended two thieves late on Sunday night and handed them over to the Bokakhat police. The two were caught red-handed while allegedly attempting to steal a water pump from the Bokakhat Natya Mandir (theatre hall) located in the town centre.

According to reports, the thieves had arrived on a motorcycle without registration plates and entered the premises of the theatre hall. Locals noticed them cutting the electric wires connected to the water pump. On being spotted, the two attempted to flee by jumping over the rear boundary wall.

However, residents chased them down and managed to catch both individuals before handing them, along with the motorcycle, over to the Bokakhat police.

Police have identified the accused as Monjit Doley of Bohikhowa and Dulal Hazarika of Koilakhat.

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