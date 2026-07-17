Guwahati: Four thieves arrested in separate police operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested four alleged thieves in separate operations conducted by Chandmari and Basistha police stations and recovered stolen property linked to multiple theft and burglary cases. In the first operation, a team from Chandmari Police Station apprehended Rohit Ali (19) of Uzanbazar and Sofiqul Islam (26) of Chaygaon. Police said the duo was wanted in several theft and burglary cases. Stolen electric wires were recovered and seized from their possession. In a separate operation, Basistha Police arrested Biswajit Boro (22) of Nalbari and Rupam Sarkar (21) of Gorchuk after recovering an air-conditioner stabiliser, a tile-cutting machine and around 25 kg of stolen electric wires. Police have initiated legal proceedings against all four accused, and further investigation is underway.

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