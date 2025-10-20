Guwahati: Gioconda Vessichelli pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned Italian soprano and Bollywood crossover artiste Gioconda Vessichelli paid an emotional tribute to the music legend Zubeen Garg during her visit to Jonali Studio in Guwahati on Sunday. Fighting back tears, Gioconda shared heartfelt memories of her association with the beloved Assamese icon, describing him as a rare and divine soul whose energy and artistry were "incomparable".

"Jai Zubeen Da!" Gioconda said, her voice trembling with emotion, as she honoured the singer whose music continues to transcend generations and borders. During her visit, Gioconda also praised Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's wife, for her strength and dignity in coping with his loss. She recalled Zubeen's fond words for Garima, often calling her "my tigress".

"Zubeen used to say Garima was his tigress. In his good and bad times, she was always beside him. And look at her now - how gracefully she is handling this sorrow and pain," Gioconda said.

Expressing deep affection for the Garg family, she added, "I always feel like family with Zubeen's family - they are amazing people."

The Italian artiste also spoke about her final collaboration with Zubeen on his upcoming Assamese film Roi Roi Binale, for which she recorded a song. She revealed that Zubeen was full of optimism and creative excitement about the project.

"He told me we would be doing more projects together. I want Roi Roi Binale to reach the Cannes Film Festival and travel worldwide. We will add English subtitles so that global audiences can experience his art," Gioconda said, her voice filled with emotion.

She further mentioned that Garima Saikia Garg's exclusive fashion designs will be showcased in the film, calling them "a beautiful reflection of Zubeen's artistic world".

"He could predict things about Life."

In a moving revelation, Gioconda shared an eerie memory that has touched fans deeply. "Once, after I landed in Guwahati, Zubeen told me, 'When I die, there will be seven days of state mourning.' I was shocked to hear that. Maybe he had some divine intuition - he could predict things about his life and others as well," she recalled. Describing Zubeen as spiritually gifted, Gioconda said his connection with music was beyond ordinary human understanding. "Zubeen was unmatched. He was a messenger of God. I felt it myself. He had an aura and level of energy that cannot be compared to anyone," she said.

"Where there is love, Zubeen is watching us from above, giving Garima the strength to move on," she concluded.

Marking one month since Zubeen Garg's untimely demise, Garima Saikia Garg and her family visited Jonali Studio to perform Vedic rituals in his memory. Speaking to the media, Garima said the location held a special place in Zubeen's heart.

