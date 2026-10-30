New Allegations Emerge Against Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting Accused

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An entrepreneur's Facebook post has raised allegations of unpaid school fees and a bounced cheque against Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the deadly shooting at Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn, as police continued their investigation into the case. In the post, Jyotish Kumar Das alleged that Gogoi had admitted his five-year-old daughter to the Sarusajai centre of Little Genius Pre School in Sawkuchi. He claimed that a cheque submitted during the admission process had bounced and that several months of school fees remained unpaid.

Das, who described himself on Facebook as an entrepreneur and founder of Pinnacle Education & Research Institute (PERI), also questioned how Gogoi had managed to engage two lawyers despite the alleged outstanding dues. "Someone who could not pay his child's school fees has engaged two good lawyers. There must be some powerful person behind him," Das wrote, suggesting that Gogoi might have influential backing. Police continued to investigate the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting.

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