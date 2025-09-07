Guwahati: GMC drives community awareness on waste segregation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in collaboration with Feedback Foundation and Centre for Environment Education (CEE), has intensified its efforts towards sustainable waste management by conducting a series of awareness programmes on segregation of waste at source under its flagship initiative “Sikun Guwahati, Mur Guwahati.”

The programmes were organized at Bishnupur Main Road (Ward 19), Ward 18, and Sankar Nagar Naamghar (Ward 16), drawing strong participation from local communities. Ward 18 Councillor Sankar Chakraborty, Ward 19 Councillor Brijesh Roy, and Ward 16 Councillor Pramod Swami, along with Executive Officer Bonita Chetia, AUAS, and other Division 4 officials, graced the events. Through interactive sessions and live demonstrations, residents were educated on the importance of waste segregation at source, home composting, and adopting eco-friendly habits to maintain a cleaner and greener city.

Officials from GMC expressed optimism that consistent community engagement and active citizen participation will significantly contribute to realising Guwahati’s vision of an effective and sustainable waste management system.

