Guwahati: GMC holds awareness meetings on waste segregation at source, home composting

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: As part of its flagship initiative “Sikun Guwahati, Mur Guwahati”, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organized awareness meetings on segregation of waste at source and home composting in three city wards. The sessions, held in collaboration with Feedback Foundation and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), took place in Ward Nos. 10, 20, and 21 with active participation from local residents.

The meetings were attended by Ward Councillors Kalpana Das (Ward 10), Gour Gopal Mandal (Ward 20), and Sandip Deb (Ward 21) alongside members of ward-level Swachhta Monitoring Committees. Residents received practical demonstrations on how to segregate household waste and adopt simple composting techniques at home.

Officials highlighted that improper disposal of plastic and mixed waste not only increases the burden on landfills but also clogs drains, worsening the city’s sanitation and flood-management challenges. They stressed that keeping Guwahati clean requires shared responsibility between the municipal authorities and citizens.

“The active involvement of residents is crucial. Waste segregation at the household level and composting of biodegradable waste can significantly reduce the city’s dependence on landfills,” a GMC official said during the programme.

Participants engaged enthusiastically in the discussions, expressing their willingness to implement the practices in their households. The GMC reiterated that building a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Guwahati depends on collective action, with every citizen playing their part.

