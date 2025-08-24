Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) makes toilets mandatory in all hotels and restaurants

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a decisive move to address one of the city’s most pressing civic concerns, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made it mandatory for every hotel and restaurant in the city to install toilet facilities. Announcing the decision, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania said a citywide campaign will soon be launched to ensure strict compliance.

Currently, Guwahati has 110 public toilets across various locations. However, with lakhs of visitors arriving in the city daily, the facilities remain inadequate. Due to land constraints, plans for new standalone public toilets have faced hurdles. To overcome this challenge, GMC has now decided to construct toilets within the premises of temples, mosques, clubs, institutions, and venues that host public gatherings.

The mayor highlighted that if each of the city’s 60 wards built at least five new toilets, Guwahati could soon have an additional 300 facilities. He acknowledged that the lack of toilets in many hotels and restaurants has been a matter of serious concern, particularly for women visitors.

Often described as the “gateway to the Northeast”, Guwahati witnesses a steady inflow of people from across Assam and beyond. Yet, inadequate sanitation has long remained a challenge. Citizens have welcomed GMC’s latest initiative, expressing hope that it will significantly improve public hygiene and bring much-needed relief to residents and travellers alike.

Reiterating its broader vision, GMC affirmed its commitment to making Guwahati a garbage-free and pollution-free city. Notably, in the latest Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s cleanliness survey, the city secured the 44th position nationwide—an achievement civic leaders aim to build upon.

