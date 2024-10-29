Guwahati Municipal Corporation Urges Citizens to Join Hands against Plastic Waste

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified plastic waste as the main reason behind the city’s persistent flooding and dirtiness. During their recent cleanup efforts, GMC officials highlighted the alarming role of plastic bottles and household waste in clogging the city’s drains.

The city’s drainage system is under siege, with plastic bottles and household waste being the top two reasons for blocked drains. A stark example of this issue is the major drain in Paltan Bazar, which has been heavily clogged due to the reckless dumping of plastic bottles, packets, and household garbage.

To combat this problem, the GMC is appealing to all citizens of Guwahati to join hands in maintaining the city’s drainage system. “We request all residents to refrain from dumping garbage in drains and instead dispose of waste responsibly,” said GMC officials. By working together, Guwahati can overcome its flooding and filth issues, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

The GMC urges citizens to take small but significant steps towards a cleaner Guwahati. “Let’s keep our city’s drains clean by disposing of plastic waste responsibly and keeping household waste out of drains,” they added. By supporting GMC’s cleanup initiatives and adopting responsible waste disposal habits, Guwahati can transform into a cleaner and more sustainable city.

