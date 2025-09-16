Guwahati: Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School Set for Facelift

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The iconic Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School at Ganeshguri is set to get a modern facelift, with the construction of its new building likely to be completed by December this year.

An official from the Public Works Department (PWD) said, “We are expecting the reconstruction work will be completed by the second week of December.”

The project, being implemented under the PM DevINE Scheme, has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 10.33 crore. Spread across 3,500 square metres, the new building will feature 11 classrooms on the ground floor and 23 rooms on the first floor, including 17 classrooms.

PWD officials highlighted that the upgraded infrastructure will significantly improve facilities for students and address the long-standing space crunch at the school. Founded decades ago, Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School stands as one of the oldest and most trusted government schools in Guwahati. It has educated generations of students from diverse backgrounds, many of whom rely on the institution for accessible and affordable education.

The upcoming structure is expected to not only enhance the learning environment but also reaffirm the school’s pivotal role as a pillar of education in the city.

