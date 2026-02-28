Guwahati: Gorchuk Police seize cannabis, arrest two in Lakhara operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Gorchuk Police Station apprehended two alleged drug peddlers during an intelligence-based operation conducted near Lakhara Senmela. The accused were identified as Dulu Miya, 28, a resident of Puthimari, and Safikul Ali, 26, of Barpeta. Police intercepted the duo in the area and took them into custody on suspicion of involvement in narcotics trafficking.

During the search, officers recovered approximately 1.540 kilograms of cannabis. One Realme mobile handset and an EcoTel keypad phone were also seized from their possession.

Also Read: Assam: 4.2 kg cannabis seized in Sivasagar; man arrested