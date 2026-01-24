Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRP) seizes suspected heroin from woman

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major drug haul, the Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a woman passenger from the Aronai Express early this morning after recovering suspected heroin from her possession during a routine check at Guwahati Railway Station.

The operation was carried out around 5.55 am on Train No. 12508. During the inspection, GRP personnel recovered four packets of suspected brown sugar weighing about 47 grams and 60 plastic vials containing the same substance, weighing approximately 120 grams.

The arrested woman has been identified as Anita Rani Das (32), a resident of Kalain in Assam’s Cachar district. Police said the contraband was recovered from her belongings during the checking.

According to GRP officials, legal formalities have been initiated and the seized materials have been sent for forensic examination. An official stated that the substance is suspected to be heroin, commonly known as brown sugar, and the case is being pursued as per provisions of law.

Railway authorities said that security checks on long-distance trains have been intensified in view of repeated drug recoveries. They added that the Guwahati railway route is often used for transporting narcotics from hill and border districts of Assam to other parts of the region.

Also Read: Government Railway Police (GRP) seizes heroin from Vivek Express at Guwahati Station