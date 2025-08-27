Guwahati: Governor attends VCs’ meet on Transformative Reforms under NEP 2020

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya while reiterating the evolving role of the faculty members in the backdrop of the NEP 2020, urged them to be mentors and innovators, and adopt student-centric teaching methods that foster curiosity, connect classroom learning with real life.

Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors’ meet organized by Raj Bhavan at Gauhati University, on the theme “Transformative Reforms in Pedagogy, Curriculum and Assessment System: Immediate Need of NEP 2020”, the Governor said that the implementation of the NEP 2020 has led to comprehensive reforms in education system. In this situation, the faculty members need to adapt themselves to the changing needs of education and play the role of mentors and educators to bring out the best from the students by incorporating emerging technologies in teaching.

He also called for full and meaningful implementation of the NEP 2020. Emphasizing the need for a robust, inclusive, and innovative academic ecosystem, the Governor said that NEP 2020 encourages the teachers and empowers them to complement the innovative ecosystem of education. The day-long meet held on hybrid mode through ‘on-line’ and ‘off-line’, saw the participation of vice-chancellors, senior faculty members and academic leaders from across the state.

Accordingly the deliberations that followed in the meet throughout the day, concentrated on some action points like promoting experiential learning. As a part of this action point, it was decided that at least 20 percent of each paper content will be taught in project-mode outside classroom and content will be framed accordingly. Moreover, discussions have also been made for increasing use of e-material and e-courses along with encouraging the faculty members to create their own teaching materials. Importance has also been given to reduce the course course content in concurrence with UGC norms to enable the students think critically and empower them to become creative and problem solvers.

Also read: Assam Governor holds district review meeting with Cachar district