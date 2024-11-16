Guwahati: Governor pays tribute to freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda

GUWAHATI: As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, Raj Bhavan Assam celebrated the foundation day of Jharkhand in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan here today. The celebrations have been aimed at promoting unity and diversity across the country.

Coinciding with the occasion, Janajatiya Gaurav Divas was also observed. Rich floral tributes were paid by officers and staff of Raj Bhavan to the portrait of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a legendary tribal leader from Jharkhand.

OSD, Chancellor's Secretariat Kabita Deka spoke on the occasion. She said that the celebrations highlight the importance of unity and diversity in India, acknowledging the contributions of various states and union territories to the country's growth and development. She said that the day has been observed as Jharkhand Foundation Day, which marks the celebration of rich cultural heritage, unique traditions, and the contributions of the people of Jharkhand to India's growth and development.

Representatives belonging to Jharkhand also spoke on the occasion, a press release said.

Also Read: Gauhati University employee detained for alleged extortion

Also Watch: