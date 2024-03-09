Guwahati: Graduation ceremony of English Access Microscholarship Program held at Shishu Sarothi's premises in Birubari

Guwahati: The graduation ceremony of the 2nd cohort of students of the English Access Microscholarship Program was held on March 8, 2024, at Shishu Sarothi's premises in Birubari, Guwahati. Supported by the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Consulate, Kolkata, this event marked the culmination of a 2-year programme and is a significant milestone in the educational journey of 25 bright, economically disadvantaged students from Guwahati as well as another 25 students from Shillong, who graduated earlier on March 7, 2024, at a ceremony in Shillong.

This programme aims to empower 50 students, with essential English language and soft skills through extracurricular classes and non-academic activities conducted on weekends over a 2-year period. The graduation ceremony today was graced by the accomplished and experienced Ms. Melinda Pavek, U.S. Consul General, Kolkata, along with other officials from the Consulate Kolkata.

During the programme, the students performed and showcased their learning and experiences, which included enhancement and intensive immersive sessions, where they learned about climate change, waste management, and a host of other issues, which have helped to inculcate a sense of responsibility while informing and raising their awareness and competencies.

"Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all. I am truly impressed by the remarkable skills, knowledge, poise, and confidence exhibited by the students. Their profound appreciation for cultural heritage is truly commendable. This programme has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in honing their talents and bringing out their best selves. It is about refining and shaping the inherent values that these students already possess. I urge them to embrace discomfort as a catalyst for growth, for it is through perseverance and effort that we evolve into better individuals. As these students embark on the next chapter of their journey, graduating from this esteemed institution, I see boundless opportunities awaiting them. I wish them the very best as they strive to become exemplary mentors and community leaders, armed with the values and education instilled in them. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the parents and teachers for their unwavering support throughout this journey. It is truly an honour to be present among such bright and promising individuals," Ms. Melinda Pavek, U.S. Consul General, Kolkata, said.

"We are inspired by how transformative this programme has been and the remarkable confidence of our students over this two-year program. It was heartening to see that they learned so much about climate change, pollution, and the values of kindness that will make them sensitive, responsible young adults in our community, state, and nation. I am grateful to the teachers, supportive parents, and team for their efforts and support. The smooth and easy presentation of the programme was a testament to their hard workdedication, a and expertise.

As we celebrate this milestone, I wish our students a bright and prosperous future of endless opportunities and successes." Ketaki Bardalai, Executive Director, Shishu Sarothi

