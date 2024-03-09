My Bharat Viksit Bharat @2047: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan organized Youth Parliament in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has undertaken the My Bharat Viksit Bharat @2047, under which a district-based youth parliament was organised at the auditorium of the Bishnu Ram Medhi Government Law College in Guwahati.

The event was initiated by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the principal of the educational institution, Dr. Bhupen Malla Buzarbaruah. The event was attended by prominent writer and critic Mayur Bora, Professor of Bishnuram Medhi Government Law College, respectively. Lohit Sarkar, Dr. Sangeeta Rani Kalita, and Dr. Daisy Changmai were present.

In his speech, Mayur Bora said that women play an immense role in a healthy society and a strong nation, adding that educated women will build a strong society and take a leading role in population prevention. Therefore, everyone should take the initiative to make women more empowered and educated. He also mentioned that nowadays, the excessive use of digital tools is misleading young people, so steps should be taken towards utilising these tools for personal development, urging the younger generation to come forward in this regard.

As part of the Youth Parliament, the participants gave a unique dimension to the programme by performing a "Mock Parliament" scene by having a picture of Parliament-Speaker, Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, Government MPs, Opposition MPs, etc.-seated in their respective seats.

The participating representatives expressed their excitement regarding the successful conduct of the mock parliament programme.

