Guwahati: GST Raids 3 Bhartiya Jalpan Outlets Over Suspected Discrepancies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State GST Department conducted an overnight search operation at multiple outlets of popular food business Bhartiya Jalpan in Guwahati over suspected financial discrepancies in the establishment's accounts spanning nearly five years. A large team of GST officials, assisted by police personnel, searched the establishment's branches at Christian Basti, Fancy Bazar near Railway Gate No. 3 and Kumarpara.

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