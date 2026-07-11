Guwahati: GTABA hails State Budget export subsidy for premium Assam CTC tea

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association (GTABA) welcomed the Assam Government’s decision to introduce a Rs 3 per kg export subsidy for premium Assam CTC tea under the State Budget 2026–27. GTABA described the measure as the first dedicated export incentive for premium Assam CTC tea in the State Budget and said it would help exporters compete in international markets amid rising logistics costs and global competition. Association secretary Dinesh Bihani said the incentive would encourage exports of quality Assam CTC tea, improve price realisation across the value chain and benefit producers, manufacturers, buyers and exporters. He added that the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre was expected to gain from increased export demand, higher buyer participation and stronger auction volumes. GTABA also congratulated the Assam Government for introducing the initiative.

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