Smart prepaid meter row: Consumers’ body meets State Power Minister Nandita Garlosa

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Electricity Consumers' Association (AAECA) held a discussion with State Power Minister Nandita Garlosa in her office yesterday on various electricity-related issues, including the installation of smart prepaid meters.

Earlier, the AAECA submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister containing the signatures of three lakh electricity consumers in the state.

In their meeting with the Power Minister, the Association brought it to her attention that the Government of India's notification issued on August 17, 2021, has been blatantly violated by APDCL in the matter of smart prepaid meter installation. "While the said notification fixed December 2023 as the deadline for the installation of prepaid smart meters in all government establishments from block level onwards and all commercial and industrial consumers, the APDCL is interested in installing prepaid smart meters in gullible domestic consumers only," Ajay Acharjee, convener of the association, said, adding, "The minister and the officials accompanying her could give a satisfactory reply."

According to Acharjee, they also raised the issue of the absence of a Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum at all levels in APDCL, which is mandatory in accordance with the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, in the discussion. The APDCL representatives admitted it and said that the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum is present at present only at the circle level but not at the division and sub-division levels, thereby denying electricity consumers the right to lodge their complaints in their respective jurisdictions.

The issue of the non-realization of penalty charges by APDCL by some high-value consumers and the ultimate revenue loss to the organisation was also raised.

The minister has assured the association of taking appropriate action on all these issues, the association said.

