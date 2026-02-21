Guwahati: Hatigaon residents threaten poll boycott over chronic waterlogging

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Once a vast expanse of emerald paddy fields, Hatigaon has rapidly transformed into a symbol of urban failure. As the monsoon looms, the locality is once again bracing for its “new normal”: knee-deep waterlogging following even the briefest of showers. However, this year, the rising tide of artificial floods has been met with a surge of public fury.

Frustrated by years of administrative apathy, residents of this Dispur-adjacent locality are now threatening to boycott the upcoming elections, claiming that the area has been turned into a “living hell” by haphazard planning and a recurring blame game between civic authorities.

For the residents of Hatigaon, the arrival of rain is no longer a relief but a source of “anticipatory anxiety.”

The core of the problem, according to locals, lies in the destruction of natural water channels and a drainage system that is either blocked or architecturally flawed. While the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are tasked with the city’s upkeep, Hatigaon has become a victim of their lack of coordination.

“When we complain to the GMC, they point at the PWD. The PWD, in turn, blames the GMC. They are playing a blame game while the public is treated like fools,” said another senior citizen.

Recent road “repairs” have only added to the misery. Residents claim that raising the road levels without improving the drainage has effectively turned their homes into low-lying catchment areas.

As political parties begin their door-to-door campaigns, the reception in Hatigaon is increasingly hostile. The sentiment on the ground is that politicians are merely “vote beggars” who disappear once the results are announced.

The younger generation is equally disillusioned. Students from the numerous private and government schools in the area highlighted how artificial flooding makes daily commuting a hazardous ordeal.

With fundamental issues like poor roads, erratic garbage management, and flooding remaining unaddressed for over five years, the call for an election boycott is gaining momentum across the by-lanes.

