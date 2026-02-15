Littering persists in Guwahati despite Guwahati Municipal Corporation appeals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite repeated appeals from the authorities, people continue to litter in public places across the city, raising concerns over civic responsibility and public awareness.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has stated that although it is making efforts to improve waste management infrastructure and awareness, some individuals continue to dump garbage indiscriminately on roadsides, in markets, near drains and in other public spaces.

Officials said that such actions not only spoil the city’s appearance but also clog drains, create foul odours and pose potential health hazards, especially during the rainy season.

However, GMC sanitation teams step in daily to restore cleanliness. Workers sweep roads, clear market areas, desilt drains and remove heaps of waste from various localities to maintain hygiene and dignity across the city.

Civic authorities emphasized that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility. While the corporation continues its enforcement and cleaning drives, it has urged citizens to show greater civic sense by disposing of waste responsibly and using designated dustbins.

“Guwahati deserves better. Clean surroundings depend not just on municipal efforts but also on public cooperation,” an official said, appealing to residents to respect public spaces and contribute to a cleaner city.

