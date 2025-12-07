Guwahati hosts National Digital Innovation Residential Summit on Next-Gen Digital Governance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Information Technology Department of Assam, in partnership with Elets Technomedia, organized the National Digital Innovation Residential Summit 2025 at a hotel in Guwahati. K. S. Gopinath Narayan IA&AS, Principal Secretary, led the summit, while Ashwani Kumar IAS, Additional Secretary IT and Director DITEC, co-chaired it along with Dr Ravi Gupta, Founder and CEO of Elets Technomedia. The event brought together more than 50 speakers and participants from over 20 states to highlight India’s progress in next-generation digital governance.

Also Read: National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology to organize Digital India Future Skills Summit 2024